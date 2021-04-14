A day after getting one hit in a loss to East Nicolaus, the Yuba City High softball team bounced back with a Wednesday afternoon hit parade, dropping a half-dozen runs in two of the first three innings to enact the 10-run rule at Lindhurst.
The Honkers went on to beat the Blazers in five innings, 27-5, improving to 3-2 on the season.
The Honkers’ offensive success in Olivehurst began in the top half of the first with back-to-back walks issued to Gillian Renzullo and Cali Niccum, setting the stage for yet another base on balls, followed by a two-run single from Allyssa Williams, to give Yuba City the 3-0 lead.
Sydnee Chappell, who went 3-for-4 with five RBI, followed with a two-run double, while a run-scoring ground out by Monica Mitchell capped the first-inning rally at 6-0.
Despite the early deficit, Lindhurst (0-4) fired back all afternoon against Renzullo, Yuba City’s starter. The hosts got one back in the first with a run-scoring ground out from Chenoa Cook. However, the inning would end prematurely when Yuba City completed a rally-killing double play with a fly out to right and successful throw to the plate to nail the Lindhurst baserunner tagging up from third.
Lindhurst earned another single run in the bottom of the second. But Yuba City came right back with another big 6-spot in the top half of the third inning.
Reagan Chan led off the inning with a single down the third-base line. Two batters later, Alyssa Pope smacked a two-run single to center, scoring Chan and Mitchell, who reached on a walk. Jordy Martins drove home Pope with a single, while Renzullo shot a low liner over the fence in left-center for a two-run home run, pushing the lead to 11-2.
Renzullo finished 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBI. She also got the win in the circle in her pitching debut, according to Yuba City head coach Trish Lucich.
Lindhurst relieved its starter at that point and brought in Daisy Hill. But Yuba City didn’t relent, with Niccum doubling down the third-base line and later scoring on a wild pitch to make it 12-2 Honkers.
Lindhurst answered in its half of the third with three runs that started with another infield single from its leadoff hitter, Bianca Yanez. Yanez would later score on a throwing error to make it 12-3. Arianna Galicia followed with an RBI single to plate Cook and trim the deficit to 12-4.
Yuba City committed an infield error to set up an eventual run-scoring single by Jessica Pinedo, bringing the lead down to seven.
Yuba City responded with its third rally that included an RBI double by Renzullo, an inside-the-park homer by Kelsie Beck and scoring double off the bat of Mitchell.
Yuba City (3-2) returns to conference action Friday to tackle Roseville at home. Lindhurst hosts Bear River at 4 p.m. today (Thursday).