For the first time in 14 years, the Yuba City High girls basketball team swept rival River Valley in the Capital Valley Conference regular season.
YC completed the monumental feat Thursday with a 54-16 road win over RV.
Junior Karine Dhaliwal led the way for the Honkers (12-5, 3-2 CVC) with a season-high 33 points, including six 3-pointers in the second half. Emma Geitner added 12 points for YC.
Honkers head coach Dan Hicks said while Dhaliwal was impressive with the ball in her hands, a lot of her scoring came off the pass.
Hicks said Timira Blackwell was looking for Dhaliwal all game, because she was the hot hand, especially in the second half.
“A lot of her points come off assists from Blackwell,” Hicks said.
Dhaliwal finished 13-for-20 from the field and 6-for-11 from the 3-point perimeter.
RV (1-18, 1-6) was held to one field goal and four free throws in the first half, as YC led 28-6 at the break.
“On offense we got the looks we wanted but we just couldn’t get shots to fall and then we just seemed to run out of gas,” Falcons head coach Brad Nelson said.
Harmony Balchus led the team with seven points in the loss.
RV’s varsity was originally scheduled to host Roseville next on Feb. 1, but the school was notified Friday that Roseville disbanded its varsity program for the year one day after losing to Antelope, 70-13.
Roseville finished its shortened season at 3-7 overall and 2-2 in league.
Regarding the Roseville situation, Hicks said the varsity program only had six players all season.
“The fact they made it this far is amazing,” Hicks said.
While RV also has struggled this season, Nelson said the team will finish out the year beginning with a road game at Inderkum Feb. 3.
Nelson said he is proud of the way that the team is continuing to fight each day.
RV’s junior varsity will host Roseville at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. The freshmen will kick off the doubleheader at 4 p.m. at home against Pleasant Valley out of Chico.
YC travels to Biggs Monday and hosts Bella Vista on Feb. 3 for senior night. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.