Yuba City native Josh Dhatt was recently named Cal State East Bay’s athlete of the week.
The former River Valley High and Yuba College athlete is currently in his junior season with CSUEB’s men’s basketball program.
“It’s such an honor, I think a lot of it has to do with the confidence I’ve put in myself and the confidence my coaches have in my ability,” Dhatt said.
Coming off the bench for the Pioneers, Dhatt has averaged 16 points, 3.5 rebounds and two assists in the teams’ victories last week.
In last weekend’s win over Humboldt State, Dhatt tallied 18 points, shooting 8-of-12 from the field.
“There’s a lot of people to thank for my success in basketball but most of all it would have to be my family and coach Stacy, who I consider to be a close friend and mentor,” Dhatt added.
Dhatt and the Pioneers will host Stanislaus State on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Hayward.