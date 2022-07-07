Noah Dunham has verbally committed to the Pacific Northwest in 2023.
The Yuba City High incoming senior and reigning all-Capital Valley Conference right tackle is headed to Washington State University in Pullman on a full ride football scholarship to play for head coach Jake Dickert and the Cougars.
Dunham is the latest in a long line of college football commits at Yuba City, and the first Division I commit since former Honker Jordan Holmes, YC head coach Willie Burns said.
Holmes played for Oregon, where he was a Pac-10 center for the Ducks. During his playing days, Holmes was listed at 6-foot-5, 300-pounds – nearly identical to the size of Dunham, who has one more year left of prep football.
“Noah is very talented and a hard worker,” Burns said in a statement. “At 6-5, almost 300 pounds with excellent feet, he has the size, frame and athletic ability to be able to compete very well at the next level. More importantly, Noah has the desire to be great.”
Dunham’s commitment to WSU was one of two offers he received from the Pac-12 – the other being Arizona.
In total, Dunham had eight D-I offers during his recruitment.
Dunham feels with the prominence of social media, athletes are in a better situation to get noticed following prep sports.
“I think social media has changed everything,” Dunham said.
Dunham and his fellow classmates regularly use Twitter as a platform to post videos and other accolades, as well as offers received during the process.
The Twitter post is now the new verbal commitment for many prep athletes, Dunham said.
Dunham’s quarterback last season, Noah Afato, recently posted via Twitter that he had been offered at UC Davis to play football – one of two offers that Afato has received thus far in the process.
YC baseball star Brent Gallegos committed via Twitter that he plans to play Division I baseball at Sacramento State University.
Burns said Yuba City is fast becoming a favorite destination for a lot of D-I recruiters.
“Our school has a very good history of producing top level talent,” Burns said. “We had guys who have played for big name schools before in our almost 100 years of operation.”
For Dunham, who plans to have an official signing in December, the eventual move north came about for a variety of reasons.
“WSU had very welcoming players and the staff is great,” Dunham said. “It feels like home for me. I’m excited to get out in nature more and live in such a college town.”