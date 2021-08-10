Yuba City’s Howard Law continues to impress when it comes to big-time Hobby Stock racing. Law started sixth in the 20-lap main event, yet, on lap two he was already leading the star-studded event. Law then led the next 18 laps in dominating style to win his fourth main of the year. Law also received a $100 bonus from Paul Olmsted Plastering for the win. Robert Warf led the opening laps until Law was able to take command. Zach Lindgren battled Jerry Bartlett for the second spot and was finally able to pass him on lap 15. Lindgren was fast but unable to close in on Law. Bartlett finished the race in third. The championship battle took an unexpected twist on lap 18. Point leader Jacob Johnson had just passed Bartlett for third on lap 16.
Two laps later Johnson abruptly pulled into the infield with a mechanical problem. Johnson was scored in the 14th spot – creating a dramatic final night of racing on Aug. 28 because Johnson and Bartlett are now officially tied with 400 points each.
Devin Koranda started 10th and charged his way to a fourth-place finish. David Cooper had an eventful night. Cooper started on the pole, but heading into turn one he did a half spin. Luckily everyone avoided him, and Cooper regrouped to continue in the tenth spot. Cooper raced his way back into the fifth-place finish. Bartlett, Johnson, and Law each won their eight-lap heat race.
Winged sprints
John Michael Bunch returned to Marysville Raceway with his much-appreciated enthusiasm and driving skills. Bunch made his first appearance of the season a winning one, as he led all 25-laps to win the winged 360 sprint car main event. Bunch drove the high side of the raceway to perfection. Burt Foland Jr. was the last qualifier of the night and barely beat Bunch for the fastest lap. Foland Jr. received $100 bonus from Paul Olmsted Plastering. Only a few stoppages were needed throughout the action-packed feature event. The most serious involved Nick Larsen who violently flipped in turn one on lap 17. Larson climbed from the broken race car and walked away. Eighth place starting Ryan Rocha roared his way to a second-place finish. Brad Bumgarner earned the final spot on the podium. Bobby Butler returned after a week off and finished fourth. Cody Fendley did a good job all night and finished fifth. Drake Standley was the hard charger of the night. Standley started 17th and finished seventh.
B main event
Kevin Lovell dominated the 12-lap B main event. Wyatt Brown finished a strong second. Shawn Jones and Darren Johnson were the final two transfers into the main event. Mallorie McGahan finished fifth, but smartly was ready when Johnson couldn’t continue, and she took his starting spot in the main event as the first alternate. William Fielding won the first eight-lap heat race. Rocha, Larsen, and Bumgarner won the other three heat races.
Sport Mods
Buddy Olschowka led the first six laps during the IMCA Sport Mod main event. On lap seven, fifth place starting Phillip Shelby took the lead. Shelby then went on to dominate the race to earn his fourth win of the season. Going into the race, Jimmy Ford held a four-point cushion over Todd Cooper. Trouble found Ford on the opening lap as he was collected in a front straight skirmish that resulted in damage to the No. 60 car. Ford had to be towed off the raceway and did not return. He was scored in the ninth spot. His championship rival, Todd Cooper, finished in the third spot after 20-laps of hard racing. Officially, Cooper now holds a two-point edge over Ford going into the final race on Aug. 28. Mike Merritt and Donnie Fortney rounded out the top five. Merritt won the first eight lap heat race and Cooper won the second race.