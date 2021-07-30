Baseball is a numbers game, and there are a lot of numbers to talk about each day – from overall batting average to power statistics, like home runs and runs batted in and hitting trends against different pitchers and teams. And numbers can speak volumes about a player’s development throughout the course of a six-month season.
Sunday marks two months left in the Major League Baseball season, which means that the Yuba-Sutter region has a limited amount of time left to check out Yuba City High product Max Stassi, who’s about to complete his ninth season in the MLB.
Stassi, one of two primary catchers with the Los Angeles Angels, alternating with Kurt Suzuki, is hitting .304 (45-148) with nine home runs and 22 runs batted in through July 30. Stassi was limited with the Angels early on due to injuries.
The former Honker and Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox star is a career .236 hitter since debuting with Houston in 2013.
Stassi spent six seasons with the Astros before moving west to play for Joe Maddon and the Angels.
This year for the Angels, Stassi has appeared in 47 of the team’s 102 games and has seen success and failures against a good chunk of the American and National Leagues. Based on 10 at-bats against a team, Stassi has had the most offensive success against Kansas City.
He is hitting .571 (8-14) against the Royals with two home runs and five RBI, according to Rotowire.com. Coming in No. 2 is Minnesota, where Stassi is hitting .400 (4-10) with a home run, triple and three RBI.
One of the teams that Stassi struggles against is the Oakland Athletics, which the Angels host during the weekend at Anaheim Stadium. Against the A’s, Stassi is hitting .133 (2-15) with seven strikeouts. He has only struck out more against Seattle – a team that he is hitting .250 (7-28) against in five games.
Stassi has yet to record a hit against Tampa Bay, going 0-10 against the Rays this year.
The Angels are not scheduled to play Tampa Bay through the final two months of the regular season.
Stassi hits righties better
Stassi, right-handed himself, has more success against right-handed pitching, hitting .343 (36-105) with seven of his nine home runs and 15 RBI. Against southpaws, Stassi is hitting .209 (9-43).
Rotowire also breaks down how Stassi does at home versus on the road. In Anaheim, he is hitting over .400 (32-77) and only .183 (13-71) away from Southern California. He also tends to do better on grass versus artificial turf, hitting .328 (42-128) on a natural surface through July 30.
For more information on Stassi, visit https://bit.ly/3BX9aEL.