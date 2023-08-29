Marysvillefile.jpg

Dennis Syders drags two Woodland defenders into the end zone for a touchdown this season. Marysville moved up to No. 67 in the Sac-Joaquin Section rankings. 

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

The Yuba City High football team moved up five spots to No. 27 in the overall MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section weekly computerized rankings following its second straight win and 2-0 start to the 2023 season. The Honkers lead the Yuba-Sutter region in Tuesday’s MaxPreps’ weekly computerized rankings. 

Yuba City visits the top-ranked team in the MaxPreps’ Northern Section rankings when it tackles Pleasant Valley (1-0) – a team with two state titles in less than 10 years. 

