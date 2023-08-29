The Yuba City High football team moved up five spots to No. 27 in the overall MaxPreps Sac-Joaquin Section weekly computerized rankings following its second straight win and 2-0 start to the 2023 season. The Honkers lead the Yuba-Sutter region in Tuesday’s MaxPreps’ weekly computerized rankings.
Yuba City visits the top-ranked team in the MaxPreps’ Northern Section rankings when it tackles Pleasant Valley (1-0) – a team with two state titles in less than 10 years.
Sutter (1-1), which fell 26-24 at upper division foe Chico last week, dropped to 44th overall in the section, but remains in the top-3 in Division VI, according to a tweet from Sac Joaquin MaxPreps. Hughson is the top-ranked team in Division VI and 25th overall in the SJS.
Sutter will take on McQueen (0-2), out of Reno, on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
Despite its loss, Folsom remains the top-ranked overall SJS team in MaxPreps’ rankings.
MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans. Nor does its staff make any judgments on the merits of any individual team. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings, MaxPreps said in a statement.
The system utilizes the huge number of game results stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking. However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
For example, a team’s ranking is hurt more by losing to a team that is ranked below them than a team ranked ahead, according to MaxPreps.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported. Missing scores and games can be reported on the team’s MaxPreps page.
Playoff wins are weighted higher than regular season games, MaxPreps stated.
Marysville (2-0) moved up to No. 67 in the overall SJS rankings after its win over Natomas, 14-8. The Indians travel to South Sutter County to take on East Nicolaus Friday.
The Spartans (0-1) are ranked No. 6 in the MaxPreps’ weekly Northern Section rankings.
Colusa (1-0) is one spot behind its Sac Valley League foe, coming in at No. 7 after its 34-0 win over Anderson. The reigning NSCIF Division IV champions are in Yreka Friday for a 7:30 p.m. scheduled contest.