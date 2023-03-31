Yuba Citybaseball.jpg

Yuba City High infielder Donny Supat throwing out a runner Thursday against Antelope. 

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

The Yuba City High baseball team clinched its third straight Capital Valley Conference series with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Antelope Thursday, 8-6 (8 innings) and 14-10 at Winship Field on the campus of Yuba City High School.

The wins kept the Honkers (8-4, 6-2 CVC) right on the heels of CVC leader Bella Vista (8-1, 6-0). Yuba City’s next two series come against two of the better teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section beginning April 11 against Woodcreek and April 18 versus Bella Vista. Bella Vista is ranked No. 17 in Thursday’s Maxpreps SJS computerized poll, while Woodcreek is 28th. 

Tags

Recommended for you