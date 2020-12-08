In preparation for a scheduled spring season, the Yuba College women’s soccer team is currently fundraising for COVID-19 testing for 25 percent of the team, as well as meal money for each game and practice/travel gear.
To date, Yuba College has raised $3, 445 of a goal of $5,000, which head coach Cristina Baggio said will not only help prepare the team for the January restart, but the future of the program as well.
There are 17 days left in the fundraiser.
The school is tentatively set to make a decision on Dec. 18 whether or not it will opt into the California Community College Athletic Association contingency plan.
To donate visit https://bit.ly/33g5pdQ. For more information on the program go to Yuba_College_W.Soccer on Instagram, YubaCollegeW.Soccer through Facebook or through Yuba College at https://yc.yccd.edu/athletics/sports/womens-soccer/.
Alumni donors welcome
Baggio and the staff are looking for Yuba College soccer alumni (in town or out of the area) willing to get involved and give back to the program.
If interested please contact cbaggio@yccd.edu.