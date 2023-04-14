The Yuba College softball team is in the final month of its season with five total series left starting with Monday’s nonconference set at home against Lassen beginning at noon. 

The Lassen series is a rescheduled bout from a rainout earlier in the year, and it leads into three crucial road doubleheaders in the Bay Valley Conference against Los Medanos, BVC leader Solano and Mendocino.

