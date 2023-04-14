The Yuba College softball team is in the final month of its season with five total series left starting with Monday’s nonconference set at home against Lassen beginning at noon.
The Lassen series is a rescheduled bout from a rainout earlier in the year, and it leads into three crucial road doubleheaders in the Bay Valley Conference against Los Medanos, BVC leader Solano and Mendocino.
Currently, Yuba College is three games back of Solano at 3-3 in the four-team Bay Valley Conference. Overall, the 49ers are 5-18 in 2023.
Statistically, several of Yuba College’s players are among the BVC leaders offensively and in the circle.
In batting average, Yuba’s Danika Martin (.409) and Raegan Chan (.381) are third and fourth, respectively in the conference as of Friday, April 14. The BVC leader is Priscilla Self of Los Medanos at .429. Yuba College is scheduled to face off against Self and Los Medanos beginning Tuesday in a doubleheader starting at noon.
Yuba’s Katelyn Parker remains in the hunt for the conference home run title, trailing Kirstin Rafferty of Mendocino, 3-1 entering the Lassen series.
Parker is in a three-way tie for fourth among BVC home run leaders.
In the stolen base category, Harmony Balchus leads Yuba College with seven swipes – good enough for fourth in the BVC. The leader has 10 as of April 14.
Yuba’s final series of the regular season is set for April 26 for a doubleheader at home against Feather River in a nonconference battle.
Each game the rest of the way is scheduled for noon, weather permitting.