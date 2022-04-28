For the first time in three years, Yuba College brings back its Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony where it will induct its 22nd class into the school hall of fame.
This year’s class includes Jim Arnold (1987-88 football), Luke Byrnes (1997-98 football), Liliana Partida (1976-78 track and field), Dr. Fred Smiley (1961-63 basketball), Angela Vannucci (1998-99 volleyball) and the 1984 baseball team.
The ceremony will be held beginning at 5 p.m. April 30 at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club in Marysville. Reservations are $50 per person and can be secured by visiting https://bit.ly/3KRjCBQ or by calling the athletic department at (530) 741-6779.
The masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are not required, according to the Yuba College Athletic Department.
Today, the 1984 baseball team and Smiley are featured ahead of Saturday’s ceremony. The Appeal will run bios of each of the inductees before the weekend.
1984 baseball team: Coached by legendary coach Gary Engelken, Yuba College was one of the best teams to come through the school. The 49ers finished 29-11 and third in the state – the best finish of any 49er baseball team.
The team also holds many school records that still stand today. Some of the notable marks include most double plays, highest team batting average (.349), most times at bat (1380), runs scored (333), hits (482), total bases (753). Individually, Jim McDonald, Frank Mico, B.J. Moore all earned all-state recognition in 1984, while 10 players total transferred to universities.
Dr. Fred Smiley: Played basketball for the 49ers from 1961-1963 and was a two-year starting center under Mel Good (1961-62) and John Pappa (1962-63). Smiley earned second team all-conference in 1962, first-team in 1963 and finished as the scoring leader in the Golden Valley Conference in 1963.
Smiley, a Linda native, went on to transfer to UC Davis where he became the Aggies’ starting center. An injury cut his career short, so Smiley went on to finish his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Chico State University. He later became a high school teacher, coach and college professor. To honor Yuba College, Smiley recently endowed a scholarship fund which will provide an annual monies for a student pursuing a teaching/coaching career in a K-12 system.