For a second straight game, the Yuba College baseball team failed to corral the hot bats of College of Marin as the Mariners came into Linda and blistered Yuba for 14 runs en route to a 14-6 Bay Valley League win Friday afternoon at Gary Engelken Field.
Marin leads Yuba two-games-to-one in the season series, and is up two games on the 49ers in league with four to play.
Marin (21-15, 12-5 BVL) and Yuba (13-23, 10-7) will meet today (Saturday) in the finale of the season series beginning at 1 p.m. at College of Marin.
Yuba head coach Jason Hampton confirmed Friday all fans will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to watch the game in-person.
Hampton’s team got behind early on Friday, courtesy of a six-run first inning from Marin against starter pitcher Ryan Larsen, formerly of Sutter Union High School. Larsen was pulled after less than an inning complete and replaced with another mid-valley product Drake Richardson. The Yuba City High alum got out of the first, but didn’t last much longer than Larsen after he was yanked in the top half of the third following Marin’s third home run – a blast to left that put the visitors ahead 9-1.
“Tip your cap, they swung it well today and (so) we’re going to get back to the drawing board and get back after it,” Hampton said.
Marin secured its four home run in the eighth when Joey Taddie lifted a blast that cleared the left-field fence to give the Mariners a 14-6 lead.
“I have never seen in five years here four home runs in one game from one team,” Hampton said.
Before that, Yuba’s staff had done well to silence Marin’s bats for two consecutive innings. Reliever Jaden Aquino, who hadn’t pitched for about two weeks due to an injury, entered in the top of the third and pitched four-plus frames to stabilize the rotation for the weekend.
“He did a wonderful job today,” said Hampton on Aquino. “We wanted to give him a situation where it was low pressure to ease him back in for these next four games
What he did today really saved us for tomorrow.”
Hampton called Saturday’s finale with Marin a “do-or-die” situation to keep pace for second place in conference and the final automatic berth into the Northern California Regional playoffs.
After Marin, Yuba has one more three-game series left that begins Tuesday at home against Contra Costa.
“They fought pretty hard to be in the position they are in,” Hampton said. “Hopefully we go out, play well tomorrow (Saturday) and see what happens.”