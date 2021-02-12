With health and safety of the utmost importance and Yuba and Sutter Counties remaining in the purple, most restrictive tier, the Yuba College Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s celebration.
Instead of postponing the ceremony to an unknown date later this year, Yuba College has decided to return to its normal spring time induction ceremony in 2022.
As of now the next hall of fame induction ceremony will be on April 30, 2022.
The inductees to be honored at the next ceremony are Jim Arnold (football, 1987-88), Luke Byrnes (football, 1997-98), Liliana Partida (track & field, 1976-78), Angela Vannucci (volleyball, 1998-99), and the 1984 baseball team.