The region’s abundance of fires has continued to choke Yuba-Sutter in terms of unhealthy air quality with the AQI reaching about 150 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Yuba College Athletic Director Erick Burns said it had reached 180 earlier in the day, forcing the school to cancel all outdoor activities scheduled.
Yuba College was recently granted clearance from the county to reopen conditioning and individual drills for all its fall sports in preparation for a scheduled January restart of competition amid the ongoing pandemic.
With limited work allowed for each sport, Burns said canceling a day’s practice isn’t much of a setback.
“A 150 threshold and we have to cancel an athletic event (across the) state,” Burns said. “With only conditioning and individual drill work (as well as) limited facilities we can’t modify the activity, so it’s an easy call.”
All indoor sports continued as scheduled on Wednesday, Burns said.
Pending a drop in AQI, Yuba College women’s soccer is set to return to conditioning on Thursday afternoon.
Football practices every Monday and Wednesday beginning at 3:30 p.m.