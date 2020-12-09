In preparation for a proposed spring season, the Yuba College women’s soccer team is currently fundraising for COVID-19 testing for 25 percent of the team, as well as meal money for each game and practice/travel gear.
To date, Yuba College has raised $3,445 of a goal of $5,000, which head coach Cristina Baggio said will not only help prepare the team for the January restart, but the future of the program as well.
Baggio said the donations that the program has received so far have come from a variety of sources. Yuba College alumni have combined to make up 28 percent of the total, or $980. Baggio said donations have come from the classes of 1966, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2020. Moreover, district sponsors helped raise $900 back on national giving day on Dec. 1, Baggio said.
Baggio said many college departments have also chipped in, including Spanish, Fine Arts, English, Sociology, Counseling, Stem and Social Sciences, Division of Student Success and Upward Bound.
The district president and executive assistant to the president also contributed, as well as the MESA specialist, Baggio said.
District and alumni donations have combined for 54 percent of the amount raised. The rest – 46 percent – has come from family and friends, Baggio said.
There are 16 days left in the fundraiser.
The school is tentatively set to make a decision on Dec. 18 whether or not it will opt into the California Community College Athletic Association contingency plan.
To donate visit https://bit.ly/33g5pdQ. For more information on the program go to Yuba_College_W.Soccer on Instagram, YubaCollegeW.Soccer through Facebook or through Yuba College at https://yc.yccd.edu/athletics/sports/womens-soccer/.
Alumni donors welcome
Baggio and the staff are looking for Yuba College soccer alumni (in town or out of the area) willing to get involved and give back to the program.
If interested please contact cbaggio@yccd.edu.