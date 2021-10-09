The Yuba College football team was given another day off this week after Saturday’s road game at Gavilan College was canceled by the home team late Friday night.
Yuba College Athletic Director Erick Burns explained why the game was not played.
“It was determined late last night by Gavilan that they would not be able to meet all the obligations of hosting a (California Community College) football game,” Burns said in a statement.
Burns said while it is not considered a forfeit in Yuba’s favor at this time, that could change in the coming days.
“It should end up being a forfeit in our favor since it is not a COVID-related cancellation,” Burns wrote.
Yuba College (0-3) now has had two games canceled this fall after its season-opener against Hartnell was canceled due to COVID-related issues.
The 49ers are scheduled to take on Foothill beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 in Los Altos.