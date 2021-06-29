Yuba College is bringing back its 7-on-7 conditioning programs for area high school football programs to work on certain skill sets during summer conditioning.
7-on-7 work was canceled a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yuba College head football coach Mick Pettengill is bringing it back and is still accepting additional teams the next three weeks.
Today (Wednesday) there will be eight area programs competing at Yuba College. River Valley, Sutter, Marysville, Wheatland, East Nicolaus, Nevada Union, Yuba City and Pierce have all confirmed registration for the event.
Pettengill said there are no mandatory COVID-19 safety protocol requirements.
Today’s event will run from 6:30 p.m. to about 8 p.m., Pettengill said.
“I want to be a venue for the local schools to showcase and get work in,” Pettengill said “…. So they can represent our area. You have to have competition to get better.”
Eventually, the goal is to create a passing league tournament, but right now it’s an informal workout where exhibitions last about 20 minutes, Pettengill said.
The games consist of two-hand touch football where offenses will have three-down possessions to gain 10 yards before turning it over on downs.
Pettengill said inside the 10, it’s four down territory. It’s all passing plays.
He is hoping to accommodate as many area football programs as possible during the next three weeks.
After today, there are two more sessions running July 7 and July 14 at Yuba College, Pettengill said.
He is hoping that this 7-on-7 event helps to change the perception of Yuba College and keep more athletes in the region.
To register please reach out to Pettengill at mpetteng@yccd.edu.