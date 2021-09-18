Yuba College is scheduled to open its home football schedule today against San Jose City College beginning at 1 p.m. on campus.
The 49ers were originally scheduled to open its fall season at home on Sept. 4 but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to head coach Mick Pettengill.
Pettengill said there are no safety protocols in effect for this season.
Last week, Yuba College was beaten by Monterey Peninsula on the road, 27-10. Saturday is one of four scheduled home games for Yuba College. Up next at home is Merced College Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. All games and kickoff times are subject to change due to COVID-19.