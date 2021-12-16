Marysville High graduates Jacob Henry and Illyas Rafiq paced the Yuba College men’s basketball team to a 91-87 win to kick off the 45th Kris Kringle tournament in Santa Rosa.
Henry scored 20, Rafiq 19, as Yuba (5-5) staved off a late Redwoods surge to give coach Doug Cornelius his 450th career victory in 20 years as head coach in Linda.
Cornelius said Rafiq preserved the win with a couple free throws with five seconds left.
Yuba continues the tournament tonight (Friday) at 6 p.m. against the winner of Mendocino and Feather River.
Yuba ends the tournament Saturday with a game at 6 or 8 p.m.
Yuba College women host Mission today
The 49er women look to snap a 7-game slide today (Friday) when they host Mission College at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuba College gym in Linda.