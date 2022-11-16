Yuba College men’s basketball won its second home game by a commanding score of 80-62 on Tuesday to put themselves atop the Bay Valley Conference early in the season’s first month. 

Yuba (2-0) came out swinging from the tip, and were led by opening scores from 6-foot-4 freshman Devon Malcom and 6-foot-9 sophomore Konner Baroni. The pair had each of their own monster dunks for the first two scores of the game in the opening minutes that proved to steal momentum and energy in the stands from the get-go. 

Tags

Recommended for you