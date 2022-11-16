Yuba College men’s basketball won its second home game by a commanding score of 80-62 on Tuesday to put themselves atop the Bay Valley Conference early in the season’s first month.
Yuba (2-0) came out swinging from the tip, and were led by opening scores from 6-foot-4 freshman Devon Malcom and 6-foot-9 sophomore Konner Baroni. The pair had each of their own monster dunks for the first two scores of the game in the opening minutes that proved to steal momentum and energy in the stands from the get-go.
The 49ers were directed by a huge night from Malcolm, who put up 26 points along with several rebounds. Included in his scoring were multiple hulking slams that erupted the building.
“The crazy thing is, I’m not focused on scoring. I was kind of just playing my game and you know, it just kind of worked out for me,” said Malcolm on his production.
The performance was assisted by freshman Cam Niles with 11 points, sophomore R.J. Smith with 10 of his own, and nine from freshman Demarreya Lewis-Cooper, who also commanded the floor for the Niners for much of the contest.
Yuba dominated the paint on offense, creating lay-ups and short buckets from quick playmaking. Only two of the Niners’s field goals came by means of the 3-ball. As for the free-throw line, the Niners shot 18-for-26.
Yuba heads to Lassen on Nov. 22, and will be back at the Marysville campus Nov. 29 to take on Feather River.
Lassen heads into that bout 2-4 and Feather River currently sits at 0-5.
Yuba women open tourney play at Sierra College
The Yuba College women’s basketball team opens tournament portion of its season today (Thursday) at Sierra College for the first game of the Sasha Brown Memorial Classic. Tipoff begins at 5 p.m. against the North region’s No. 2 team, Sierra College.
The 49ers (0-3) will be looking for their first win following three losses to open 2022-23. Yuba, led by first-year head coach Erin Cunningham, dropped its first three games to Lassen, 62-32; Shasta, 65-44; and Mission, 55-52.
Individually, Mercedes Yang leads Yuba offensively, averaging 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game through three contests.
Yuba is back home Nov. 23 against Folsom Lake in a nonconference game beginning at 6 p.m.