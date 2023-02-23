The Yuba College men’s basketball team, winners of 20 straight to close out its 15th Bay Valley Conference title in 20 years, opens up the postseason phase of the season at home beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday against Las Positas in round two of the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California playoffs.
Yuba College (26-2) earned a No. 4 seed, while Las Positas (18-11) grabbed a 13 seed and moved into round two with an 84-79 win over No. 20 Diablo Valley.
Yuba and Las Positas have not met this year.
For Yuba College, the team will look to build on that internal fire that head coach Doug Cornelius says it already has following Selection Sunday.
“We are obviously not very happy with our seed,” Cornelius said in a statement. “To finish the year with the best overall record in Northern California, on a 20-game win streak, finish conference undefeated and we were number 2 in the winning percentage index, which is supposed to be the major factor for seeding, yet we still got a four seed? Hopefully it will fuel the fire of the boys.”
Yuba College has not lost a game since Dec. 8 at San Jose. The team will rely on a proficient attack that has scored 90 or more points in three of its last five games, including a season-high 105 on the final day of the regular season against Napa Valley.
The winner moves into regional semifinals set for March 4.