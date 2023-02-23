YubaBB2.jpg

Yuba College’s Illyas Rafiq against Napa Valley. Fourth-seed Yuba College will host No. 13 Las Positas at 7 p.m. Saturday in round two of the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California playoffs at the Marysville campus. 

 Courtesy of Jennifer Kendall

The Yuba College men’s basketball team, winners of 20 straight to close out its 15th Bay Valley Conference title in 20 years, opens up the postseason phase of the season at home beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday against Las Positas in round two of the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California playoffs.

Yuba College (26-2) earned a No. 4 seed, while Las Positas (18-11) grabbed a 13 seed and moved into round two with an 84-79 win over No. 20 Diablo Valley. 

