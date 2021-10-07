Yuba College men’s basketball returned to the court for the first time in two seasons Thursday for a home scrimmage against College of the Siskiyous. The 49ers won 77-63. Jacob Henry led all scorers with 23 points. RJ Smith had 12. Yuba travels to Folsom Lake College for its preseason finale at 4 p.m. Oct. 22. 

Tags

Recommended for you