The prep/collegiate athletics season has returned and the first edition of the Athletes of the Week honor for the 2022-23 year goes to a slew of athletes from Yuba College basketball and a sophomore girls volleyball player from East Nicolaus High School.
A male and female Athlete of the week will be announced each Thursday following the previous week’s slate of games and matches.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female Athlete of the Week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Male: The first male AOTW is a three-way tie between Jacob Henry, Jordan Bryant and Jonah Roth of Yuba College men’s basketball.
Yuba College head coach Doug Cornelius said the program hosted a signing party for the three next-level commits last week.
Henry signed with University of Tyler, an NCAA Division II university out of Texas.
Cornelius said Tyler plays in one of the best D-II conferences in the country. Bryant signed at Carroll College in Montana, which just played for a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Championship a few years ago, Cornelius said.
The last of the trifecta, Jonah Roth, signed a full ride scholarship to San Francisco State University, of the California Collegiate Athletic Association. SFSU plays against Chico State in the CCAA.
Female: Jadyn Hoffman has recorded 20 or more kills in 10 of her first 11 matches, and at least 30 kills, in four of East Nicolaus’ matches to begin 2022.
Hoffman has 154 kills, converting at a rate of 44.1 percent in 31 sets as of Sept. 7. Hoffman and East Nicolaus are off to a 7-4 start overall and 0-1 in the Sacramento Valley League.
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel.