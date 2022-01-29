Yuba College men’s basketball coach Doug Cornelius called this season “brutal” due to the multiple game postponements and cancelations due to COVID-19-related issues.
“We didn’t have a full practice for three weeks,” Cornelius said, “And it was different guys every day so we couldn’t get any kind of flow.”
Despite the tribulations caused in part by the ongoing pandemic, Cornelius remains in a familiar spot in the Bay Valley Conference: first place.
The 49ers continued that on Friday night with a blowout of Mendocino at home, 87-60, improving to 13-6 overall and 7-0 in the Bay Valley.
Marysville High grad and Yuba sophomore Jacob Henry led the way with 26 points on six 3-pointers, as Yuba led almost from the opening tip and pulled ahead by over 30 multiple times in the game against what Cornelius called a solid Eagles team.
“They (Mendocino) have two guards averaging like 35 (points) and 28, so I think we did a great job keeping them probably half of what their average was,” he said. “Kids executed great and played well at both ends.”
Cornelius loves the way his team is buying in this season in spite of almost daily uncertainty in regard to what may happen with the virus moving forward.
Henry, one of the team’s most dynamic players inside and out, said it’s been rough but nothing unprecedented at the junior college level.
“It does affect me (with) games getting postponed, but we’re still (playing),” said Henry, who graduated from Marysville in 2019. “In junior college it’s a grind so you just got up everyday working hard … mentally being strong.”
Henry said a lot of times he’s working out solo both in the gym and on the court hoping to refine his game enough to get noticed by the next level.
Henry and Yuba College looked at times in midseason form entering the near half-way point of the Bay Valley conference.
The team hit 12 2s, led by Henry, Darrius Kendall, Jordan Bryant and others. Kendall and Bryant each netted 13 points and a combined three 3s to keep the team undefeated heading into a Monday showdown at home against league’s second-place team, Contra Costa. It is another rescheduled contest from earlier this season.
“Monday will be the end of the first round and we play probably the best team in our league,” Cornelius said.
Contra Costa comes in ranked 14th in the state at 13-3 overall and 5-1 in conference.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., immediately following the women’s game
Yuba women roll Mendocino
Playing its first game in a full week, the Yuba College women’s basketball team took care of business at home, 90-42 over Mendocino in the opener Friday night at Yuba College.
The 49ers improved to 7-7 overall and 3-1 in the Bay Valley. Yuba jumped on Mendocino with a pair of 25-point quarters to grab a 50-16 lead at the break.
Yuba City High product Zianna Hundal had 24 points to lead Yuba on 10–for-19 from the field. Cyril Moore added 18 points, Raenette McCrae 17 to pace the 49ers offensively.
The win moves Yuba into a tie for third in the conference, trailing Solano and Laney – two teams it still has to play a combined three more times.
Yuba is back Monday to host Contra Costa (2-6, 2-4) at 5:30 p.m.