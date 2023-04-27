SPORTS BKN-ROCKETS-WARRIORS 7 SJ

Golden State Warriors’ Festus Ezeli (31) takes a shot against Houston Rockets’ Josh Smith (5) during the first quarter in 2016. Ezeli is one of eight former Yuba College athletes to be inducted into the school Hall of Fame on Saturday. 

 Tribune News Service

There’s a good chance that a NBA champion will be walking around Yuba-Sutter this weekend.

That’s because Festus Ezeli will be one of eight former Yuba College athletes, and three men’s basketball players, inducted into the 23rd edition of the Yuba College Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday night in the school gymnasium, located at 2088 North Beale Road in Marysville. 

