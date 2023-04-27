There’s a good chance that a NBA champion will be walking around Yuba-Sutter this weekend.
That’s because Festus Ezeli will be one of eight former Yuba College athletes, and three men’s basketball players, inducted into the 23rd edition of the Yuba College Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday night in the school gymnasium, located at 2088 North Beale Road in Marysville.
The reception is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with a dinner planned for 6 p.m., followed by a subsequent ceremony at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.
Ezeli, who won an NBA championship in 2015 as a member of the Golden State Warriors, began his career at Yuba College straight from Nigeria as a grayshirt for the men’s basketball team.
Ezeli also served as the team’s videographer and when it came time to be recruited Ezeli was one of the most highly recruited players in the nation, according to Yuba College Athletic Director Erik Burns.
Burns said Ezeli had over 20 Division-I offers. He would settle on Vanderbilt, out of the South Eastern Conference, where he built up quite a legacy, Burns said.
During his time for the Commodores, Ezeli earned Most Improved Player in 2007-08 and 2009-10 and was all-SEC second-team in 2010-11. The next year, Ezeli captained Vanderbilt to a 23-11 season and trip to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
In 2012, Ezeli was a first-round pick in the NBA Draft by the Warriors where he played three seasons, averaging 4.2 points and 4.3 rebound per game in a little over 14 minutes and 170 career games.
Yuba College head coach Doug Cornelius said Ezeli now works as a pre- and post-game analyst for an NBC affiliate covering all Golden State Warriors games.
He said Ezeli is also gaining notoriety with a successful podcast called “Rebuilding the beast.”
Other inductees include Ronald “Rusty” Hakenson, a Yuba football player between 1970-1972; Steve “Dr. Feelgood” Hornor, who began his career as the school’s head athletic trainer in 1980; Lawrence Wright, member of the men’s basketball team from 2002-04; Zach Andrews, a former 49er basketball player from 2003-05; Emily Trudgeon Edwards, an ex-volleyball player in 2005; Marianna Danna Lamb, who excelled on the women’s soccer team from 2007-09; and Tim Danna, a former men’s soccer player at Yuba and current assistant softball coach with the Sutter Huskies.
Hakenson: He played for coach Cal Gower as the record-setting kicker, receiver, flanker, and on special teams. Hakenson set many records for the 49er football team that still stand today. A few of the school records include extra points in a game in 1971 (7), extra points in a season in 1971 (25) and career PATs (39).
Hakenson enlisted in the Army following his stint at Yuba College, serving during the Vietnam War era. He has also spent time coaching back east where he eventually settled down. He coached soccer in West Springfield, Massachusetts between 1997 and 1998, and also coached three years of softball between 1998 and 2000. Hakenson worked as an accountant for many years at New England Farm Workers Counsel.
Hakenson died in 2016 and will be inducted posthumously on Saturday.
Hornor: He was instrumental in developing the athletic training program that sustains health and wellness for student athletes to this day, Burns said.
“Steve Hornor was the first athletic trainer hired at Yuba College (developing) the first athletic training facility in the history of Yuba College,” Burns said. “(He) created and coordinated a team of medical professionals to provide the best medical care for athletes. Steve organized a team of professionals to provide thorough preseason physicals for Yuba Athletes. He created a computer-based system to document injuries, treatments, and progress.”
Burns said Hornor went on to be a medical staff member for the Pan American Games in 1987 and on the medical staff at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs in 1982.
Wright: He was first-team all-Bay Valley Conference, conference MVP and first-team all-state as a member of the Yuba men’s basketball program.
Cornelius recalls his former pupil upsetting powerhouse Kansas as a member of Bradley University to advance to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in 2006.
After Bradley, Cornelius played for the Harlem Globetrotters and professionally overseas in Canada, Iraq, Finland, France, Bosnia, Luxembourg and Egypt.
Andrews: He played for the Yuba men’s basketball team between 2003 and 2004, being best known as a standout player and ferocious rebounder, Burns recalled.
During his tenure in the early 2000s, Andrews was first-team all-BVC and finished as the state’s No. 3 rebounder during a season in which he tied a school record with 25 rebounds in a game.
Cornelius said Andrews was a member of the same Bradley team that upset Kansas in the Sweet Sixteen.
He went on to play professionally for over 10 years that included overseas, as well as a stop with the Lakers G-league team.
Currently, Cornelius said Andrews is working in Hollywood as an actor and stuntman, doing commercials for Nike and Jordan brands, as well as acting as a stunt double for LeBron James.
Trudgeon Edwards: She competed for the Yuba volleyball team in 2005 under coaches Thea Post, Julia Coats, and Christopher Abruscato.
A few of the accolades that Trudgeon Edwards received were all-state, all-NorCal and BVC MVP.
After Yuba College she transferred to Henderson State University (Arkansas) on a full athletic Post remembered her as being a skillful left-handed leader and one of the best in two decades of coaching, Burns said.
Danna: He was a decorated striker in men’s soccer at Yuba. While in Marysville, Danna was a two-time first-team all-conference selection and BVC Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005, not to mention conference MVP in 2005.
Following his Yuba career, Burns said Danna played at Cascade College and Simpson University. At Cascade College, he was named captain and newcomer of the year. While at Simpson University, he was also named captain and the California Pacific Conference Comeback Player of the Year. Danna earned his degree in Business Administration from Simpson University, while also playing professionally in the North American Soccer League for the San Antonio Scorpions.
Currently, Danna is an assistant coach on a Sutter softball team that has compiled a cumulative record of 74-2 in three seasons and won a NorCal championship in 2022.
Danna Lamb: She played for Yuba women’s soccer from 2007-09 under head coach Jason Spain. A few of her accomplishments include being a member of the BVC championship team and earning a trip to the Elite Eight.
Danna Lamb was also a conference MVP and two-time all-BVC selection.
After Yuba, Danna Lamb earned a scholarship to continue her education and soccer career at Minot State University. At Minot State, she became an NCAA All-American and doubled as captain in 2010 and 2011.
Danna Lamb graduated from Minot State in 2011, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.