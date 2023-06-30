A trio of homegrown Yuba-Sutter athletes inked their way on to university campuses on Thursday during a track and field signing on the campus of Yuba College in Marysville.
Canaan Wharry, a Marysville High graduate, committed to Long Beach State to be an all-round thrower for the Big West Division-I program, while Yuba City High product Matt Biggins is moving on to Utah Valley University to be a decathlete.
Meanwhile, on the girls front, Amelia Adamson, a Marysville product and reigning California Community College Athletic Association state runner-up in the Heptathlon, agreed to a scholarship with Division II Cal Poly Pomona of the California Collegiate Athletic Association.
For Adamson, her route began as a soccer player at Yuba College but was culminated this spring by a second place finish at the state championships at Modesto Junior College. It was her second consecutive top-10 finish at state in the Heptathlon.
“Making it to state is something I have never experienced before,” Adamson said. “I went to state both years at (Yuba College). I placed eighth the first year and second the second year. It is nothing I have ever experienced before. That feeling of satisfaction of making it there and then placing is amazing.”
Biggins transitioned into a Decathlete at Yuba College through the help of world and Olympic champion Stacy Dragila, a Yuba College alumna and former protege of Yuba College track stadium namesake John Orognen in the early 1990s.
Biggins enlisted the help of Dragila, a nine-time U.S. outdoor champion and 2000 Olympic gold medalist, to become better equipped in pole vault, one of the events in a two-day Decathlon.
The two remain in contact to this day and train in the summer.
“She taught me in a very down-to-earth and easy way to understand,” Biggins said. “She is fantastic so I recommend anybody getting into pole vault to try and reach out.”
Biggins said he was pulled into Utah Valley University, a member of the Western Athletic Conference, essentially on the spot after he traveled down to Sacramento State University for the NCAA D-I Preliminaries this year.
He said the program is committed to making him better while competing for a conference championship.
Wharry, a former prep nemesis of Biggins in the mid-valley, will be throwing shot put, discus and hammer throw at LBSU, a member of the Big West.
“I plan to compete as best as I can (to try) and get to nationals,” Wharry said.