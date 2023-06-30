A trio of homegrown Yuba-Sutter athletes inked their way on to university campuses on Thursday during a track and field signing on the campus of Yuba College in Marysville. 

Canaan Wharry, a Marysville High graduate, committed to Long Beach State to be an all-round thrower for the Big West Division-I program, while Yuba City High product Matt Biggins is moving on to Utah Valley University to be a decathlete. 

