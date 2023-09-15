The Yuba College football team will still be fighting for that elusive victory when it takes the field Saturday to host Cabrillo College of the American Gold Coast Conference.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Marysville campus. The game will be livestreamed for free at the Yuba Athletics YouTube channel.
For the 49ers, the team is coming off another difficult performance after it fell at Hartnell, 35-32 last weekend.
Hartnell pulled ahead for good with a late fourth-quarter touchdown to seal its second win of the season and 2-0 start.
For Yuba it returns home with a 21-game losing streak dating back to 2019. The new-look 49ers, coached by first-year head coach Mike Pomfret, showed strides offensively beginning with freshman quarterback Trevor Hargis, who passed for over 200 yards, three scores to No. 1 receiver Blake Hoban. He had no picks.
One of the scores was a 53-yard toss to Hoban to put Yuba College in front, 26-21 early in the third.
Hoban finished with five catches for 78 yards for an offense that is 51st in the state averaging 251 yards per game through two contests.
Yuba’s defense, despite allowing over 30 points last week, remains one of the stingiest at least in the secondary in California. According to its team profile at the California Community College Athletic Association website, Yuba is sixth in interceptions and 11th in the state in interception return yardage after freshman cornerback Jaden Sparks helped the team’s cause by returning a pick 38 yards to the end zone in the opener.
As for Cabrillo, it comes in 2-0 and ranked in the “other receiving votes” category in the latest Community College Football Coaches Association state poll. To date, Cabrillo has beaten De Anza College and College of the Siskiyous and has given up just 12 points in two weeks.
Offensively, Cabrillo is averaging 309.5 yards of offense – over 200 of which came on the ground.
Moving forward, Yuba College hits the road for two straight weeks, beginning Sept. 23 at College of the Siskiyous.