Yuba College is the latest mid-valley school to be put on a COVID-19 health and safety protocol for at least this week, according to school officials.
Athletic Director Erick Burns said in a statement that Yuba’s volleyball match against Contra Costa scheduled for Sept. 29 and Solano College on Oct. 1 have been postponed.
The goal, Burns said, is to reschedule both contests.
There is a possibility that the games will not be played, he said.
Burns said the health and safety protocol is not a complete pause on Yuba’s side, adding that those affected are the only athletes who cannot practice or compete for at least two games.
Volleyball joins football as the only fall sports to suffer partial shutdowns during the season, Burns said.
To date, there have been 11 mid-valley schools to have contests canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Burns said every student-athlete on campus is either vaccinated or subject to weekly COVID-19 testing based on guidance from the governing body, the California Community College Athletic Association.
Yuba Community College District board members approved a plan on Sept. 9 requiring faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 or to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing in order to attend courses or be present at any district-owned facility.