Two days after signing with Division I North Carolina Central University, Yuba College sophomore Raenette McCrae dropped 30 points to lead the 49er women’s basketball team to a 60-57 home win over Solano College.
The victory moved Yuba College into sole possession of second place in the Bay Valley Conference. Head coach Stuart Welch’s squad has won eight straight games and sits at 11-7 overall and 7-1 in conference.
Laney, of Oakland, leads the BVC with a 6-0 conference mark and 12-5 overall.
Solano, following the loss to Yuba, fell into third at 6-2 in conference.
With the Bay Valley traditionally locked into anywhere from one to three teams earning bids into the state playoffs, Welch said Wednesday was a step in the right direction.
“We knew whoever gets to two losses first could be out (so) it was a big game to keep us in the conversation,” Welch said.
Yuba hits the road today (Friday) to take on Contra Costa at 5:30 p.m. in the first of a two-game road trip. Next week, Yuba is back home for a two-game stretch that ends with a battle for first place against Laney beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Next week starting Monday, Yuba has four games scheduled in five days due to rescheduled contests from earlier postponements.
Welch said it is an unprecedented situation that does not give his team a whole lot of preparation time in between contests.
“LeBron (James) doesn’t even play back-to-back (games) and you want a 19- 20-year-old to play back-to-backs,” Welch said. “That’s a little frustrating.”
Welch said an example of the team’s condensed situation is when it returned following its win Monday night at Mendocino at approximately 1 a.m.
Tuesday was an off-day, he said, so Yuba could physically recover in time for the Solano game on Wednesday.
Recovering meant only physically, as there was zero time for any game prep or film session, Welch said.
“We just do not have the time to prepare like we usually do,” he said. “Fortunately tonight it worked out.”
Sierra Hundal added 10 points for Yuba on Wednesday, while Zianna Hundal and Cyril Moore each chipped in eight.
Yuba men over Solano, 90-74
Despite a barrage of 3-pointers from Solano that included four within the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Yuba College men’s basketball team was able to keep a double-digit lead, en route to a 90-74 win at home Wednesday.
The 49ers (15-8, 9-2 BV) are now tied with Contra Costa (17-4, 9-2) atop the conference heading into a Friday-night battle in San Pablo. Tipoff is set for about 7:30 p.m., immediately following the women’s game.
Yuba built on a 17-10 first-half lead, jumping it to double-digits on a 3 from Chris Aibuedefe on an assist by Jonah Roth at about the eight-and-a-half minute mark of the first half.
Yuba was also dominant inside, led by 13 first-half points from RJ Smith, to forge ahead 51-33 at the break.
Yuba extended its lead to 19 points early in the second half, then withstood four 3s by Samuel Lenjik within a 10-minute span of the second half, to cap off its second win this week.