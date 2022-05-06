The annual Yuba County Junior High track and field meet featured over four-hundred student athletes from Foothill, Yuba Gardens, McKenney, Yuba Feather, Riverside Meadows, and Bear River Middle School. The schools competed in various events from the 100 meters, the 4x100-meter relay, the 400 meters, long jump, high jump, hurdles, and discus.
Jason Calderon, a seven grader from Bear River, helped his team of four capture the 1600-meter relay in 5 minutes, 24.22 seconds, while Yuba Gardens seven grader Yosylynn Oliver Salazar recorded the best time in her division’s 1,600-meter relay with a mark of 6:35.94. McKenney seventh grader Israel Rabago won the 60-meter hurdles, triple jump, and 800-meter relay. Makenzie Massey, an eighth grader out of Riverside Meadows, placed first in the 60-meter hurdles, triple jump and 800-meter relay.
Bear River won the sixth grade girls and boys title as well as the seventh grade girls and eighth grade boys championship. Riverside Meadows captured the seventh grade boys and eighth grade girls titles.
The top athletes from each team will compete in the Bi-County Junior High Track Meet beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday at River Valley High School.