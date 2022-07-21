Area club, youth and adult sports programs now have a permanent facility that they can call home in Yuba City.
The building, called Yuba Elite Sports Facility, is located at 1395 Sunsweet Boulevard and offers multiple boys and girls volleyball club programs, as well indoor wrestling events and options for Yuba-Sutter and the mid–valley region.
Kellie Tongson, co-owner of Elite Sports Facility and co-director of Yuba Elite Volleyball Club, said that there are 16 volleyball coaches on staff in the facility, as well as at least four wrestling coaches.
Tongson said there are also three personal trainers available. The facility is run as an independent contractor and is available to the public now for multiple options, Tongson said.
“These options include adult recreation leagues, youth recreation leagues, volleyball academy, private lessons, summer camps, clinics, Parent & Me classes, Early Movement classes for all-sport introductions, competitive volleyball through Yuba Elite Volleyball Club, wrestling through Yuba Sutter Combat Wrestling, athletic performance training with personal trainer Connar Lopez, and full-body fitness classes with personal trainer Joey Villasenor,” said Tongson, who runs the day-to-day operations with Amy Lopez.
Tongson said the goal of opening a sports facility is to simply provide the community with more healthy activity options for all ages and abilities.
“Finding gym space in the area is extremely difficult. Club volleyball season runs during
the high school basketball season, so renting school gyms becomes a scheduling challenge,” Tongson said. “Prior to having our own facility, we were limited on what we could offer. With our own facility we have kids as young as 4 years old coming in to participate.”
Tongson said the dimensions of Yuba Elite Sports Facility meets requirements to host USA sanctioned events. The building ceiling is at least 23 feet high, which differs from many area high school gymnasiums in the mid-valley.
“Having a larger facility or complex would allow our community to not only offer more
training opportunities, but it would also allow us to host quality competitions that would attract Sacramento and Chico area teams,” Tongson said. “Elite Sports has a five-year plan, including a true sports complex that would be able to drive playing opportunities and (host) tournaments for multiple sports.”
Yuba Sutter Combat Wrestling, run by Jared Slack, uses the facility to train youth wrestlers from as young as kindergarten to 12th grade.
Breakfast Club Physical Training sessions are also conducted twice a week from 5:30-6:30 a.m. for a variety of ages that range from junior high school to adult.
“Anyone who wants to improve their skill and showcase their love for their sport can do it right here,” said Slack, who started Yuba Sutter Combat Wrestling in 2001.
Slack said the proximity of Yuba Elite Sports Facility is in an area where athletics have been featured for a while.
Next door to Yuba Elite Sports Facility is Riley’s Gymnastics Academy, Slack said.
“Parents can drop all their kids off and go handle their day-to-day errands with ease,” Slack said. “I feel that this facility is in such a neutral and central point in the Yuba-Sutter area that it will attract kids from all of the surrounding towns. Anyone who wants to improve their skill and showcase their love for their sport can do it right here.”