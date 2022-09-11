There were noticeable moments on Saturday night when the Yuba College football team appeared ready to end its 10-game losing streak dating back to 2019.

The 49ers put four scoring drives together, three in the first half executed by freshman quarterback Hudson Beers, to tie the game at 21 late in the second quarter. Each of the plays were vertical aerial attacks that Beers put on the money for his receiver to go get it.

