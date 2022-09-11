There were noticeable moments on Saturday night when the Yuba College football team appeared ready to end its 10-game losing streak dating back to 2019.
The 49ers put four scoring drives together, three in the first half executed by freshman quarterback Hudson Beers, to tie the game at 21 late in the second quarter. Each of the plays were vertical aerial attacks that Beers put on the money for his receiver to go get it.
However, an offense is only one part of a game, and the other parts seemed to fall apart as the game wore on, leading to an eventual 47-28 loss at home to Hartnell, dropping Yuba’s losing streak to 11 games.
Yuba (0-2) looks to bounceback on the road beginning at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at Cabrillo.
The parts that fell apart for Yuba in the second half after it trailed 27-21 were defensively and upfront on the offensive line. Beers was sacked multiple times in the third and fourth quarters, notably when the 49ers were striking deep in Hartnell territory, to eventually fall short of the end zone.
In the fourth quarter down 41-21, Yuba had a golden opportunity to play its way back into the game after it recovered a Hartnell fumble and moved into scoring territory early in the period. But the 49ers could not capitalize when on fourth-and-goal from the Hartnell-11, Beers was bull rushed by multiple defenders and ended up throwing it off a visiting player’s helmet to end the potential drive and scoring threat.
Hartnell (1-1) was equally mistake-prone in the second half when its starting quarterback Juan Pablo Garcia threw his fourth interception to give it back to Yuba in Hartnell territory.
But on second down at the Hartnell 8-yard line, Beers was sacked to drop Yuba back to the 15.
The 49ers eventually capped that drive on Beers’ fourth scoring toss to receiver Donovan Stewart, trimming the deficit to 41-28 with 8:53 left in the game.
Could Yuba mount a comeback and get back in the win column?
It appeared possible after Hartnell punted on its next offensive possession to give it back to the 49ers at their own 10-yard line.
The drive ended negatively after Beers was sacked on second down and picked on third to turn it over to Hartnell at the Yuba 15-yard line.
Jhymir Pearson capped the drive with his second score on a six-yard run to push the lead to 47-28 with 2:37 to go.
Hartnell returns home to host De Anza in two weeks on Sept. 24 beginning at 6 p.m.