Yuba College freshman Cam Niles (23) drives to the basket against San Joaquin Delta in the team’s season-opener Wednesday at Yuba College’s Marysville campus. 

 Courtesy of Jennifer Kendall

Yuba College men’s basketball opened its season with an 86-62 win at home over San Joaquin Delta Wednesday night at its Marysville campus.  

All five players netted double figures, led by freshman Cam Niles’ 14 points. 

