Yuba College men’s basketball opened its season with an 86-62 win at home over San Joaquin Delta Wednesday night at its Marysville campus.
All five players netted double figures, led by freshman Cam Niles’ 14 points.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Yuba College men’s basketball opened its season with an 86-62 win at home over San Joaquin Delta Wednesday night at its Marysville campus.
All five players netted double figures, led by freshman Cam Niles’ 14 points.
Caden Flowers and RJ Smith each contributed 13, while Konnor Baroni provided 11, including a pair of transition dunks to ignite the home crowd, according to Yuba head coach Doug Cornelius.
Yuba College (1-0), ranked eighth in the California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll, is back home Tuesday against Butte College (1-2) of the Golden Valley Conference.
According to a preseason statement from the CCCMBCA, Yuba College appears headed for a three-team race in the Bay Valley with No. 6 Contra Costa and No. 19 Mendocino.
Contra Costa won the Bay Valley over runner-up Yuba College last year.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.