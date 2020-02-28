There’s nothing quite like postseason college hoops and for fans of Yuba College basketball they get a two-for-one deal this season as both the men’s and women’s teams have qualified for the state playoffs.
Both teams are in action tonight as the women travel to take on Butte College and the men welcome in Las Positas College. Both games tip off at 7 p.m.
Here’s a preview of both games for the Yuba College basketball teams tonight:
Women: No. 14 Yuba College
at No. 3 Butte College
After clinching the program’s first conference title, the 49ers have been getting right back to work, trying to stay fresh in the two weeks they’ve had off.
“It’s tough, we’ve been putting a lot of shots up but you can only simulate a defender in your face so much,” Yuba women’s head coach Stuart Welch said. “One nice thing about this match-up is we’ve already seen them before earlier this season,” Welch added.
The 49ers travelled to Butte College on Dec. 10 and came away with a tough 71-63 loss to the Roadrunners.
Welch added that of course while the outcome wasn’t what Yuba had hoped for, his team also turned the ball over 32 times and it’s hard to win no matter who you’re playing anytime you do that.
One player the 49ers will have to keep an eye on will be Chloe Mayer. The freshman guard leads her team with 17.3 pointer per game.
“She’s definitely someone we will have to plan around, I think the thin line we have to draw is whether we want to limit her and let others shoot the ball or try to lead more of a balanced defensive attack,” Welch said.
As for the 49ers, a balanced offensive attack has been there go-to all season long. Yuba has four players averaging double figures in points per game: Lailani Hanks – 15.2; Nia Williams – 12.7; Janae Blue Horse – 11.9 and Raennette McCray – 11.6.
Though he knows the test ahead is tough, Welch believes his team couldn’t be more ready.
“We have everything we need to be successful against them, now we just have to execute,” he said.
Men: No. 13 Las Positas at No. 4 Yuba College
Though the old saying goes, ‘numbers never lie’ sometimes numbers can be deceiving. That’s how Yuba men’s head coach Doug Cornelius feels when it comes to Las Positas’ ranking in the state playoffs.
“To put them at No. 13 just isn’t quite right,” Cornelius said. “They came in 2nd place in one of the toughest divisions and only lost to No. 1 ranked San Francisco by five points. There one of those teams that’s way better than what they appear on paper,” he added.
One player to watch for on the Hawks will be Michael Hayes. The sophomore guard leads his team with 21.1 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per game.
Like the women’s team, the men have familiarity with Saturday’s opponent. Yuba defeated Las Positas 94-86 on Nov. 22 in the Allan Hancock Tournament.
In the early season match-up, Yuba was led by Brandon Recek with 24 points, while the Hawks were led by Andrew Mark with 20 points and Hayes with 16 points.
While there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the men’s team coming into the playoffs, none other is bigger than the fact that the team is 100 percent healthy.
The time off between clinching the conference title and scheduling for the playoffs, allowed the 49ers to heal up.
Expect to see anywhere from seven to nine 49ers hit the court tonight inside the Yuba College gym.
“We need everyone to come out and support us, there’s nothing like our home gym when everyone’s loud and getting behind us,” Cornelius said.