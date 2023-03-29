Yuba College baseball3.jpg

Yuba College infielder Jason Hanson holds a runner on earlier this season. 

 Courtesy of Jennifer Kendall

With the Major League Baseball regular season set to begin today, the fever on the diamond is beginning to spread locally with games, both baseball and softball, in full swing at the prep and collegiate level. 

Collegiately, Yuba College is smack dab in the middle of the Bay Valley Conference season in fifth place in the standings heading into a scheduled matchup today against Laney, out of Oakland, on the road beginning at 2:30 p.m.

