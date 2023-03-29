With the Major League Baseball regular season set to begin today, the fever on the diamond is beginning to spread locally with games, both baseball and softball, in full swing at the prep and collegiate level.
Collegiately, Yuba College is smack dab in the middle of the Bay Valley Conference season in fifth place in the standings heading into a scheduled matchup today against Laney, out of Oakland, on the road beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Yuba returns home to the Marysville campus for a 1 p.m. scheduled showdown against Laney on Saturday. The next day, Yuba has a makeup game rescheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday against Lassen at the Marysville campus.
The 49ers come in at 4-20 overall and 2-5 in the BVC. Laney is 14-12 overall and 6-1 in conference.
The teams have met once, with Laney coming out on top, 7-4 over Yuba at the Marysville campus.
For Yuba, the shining stars offensively, based on 50 at-bats, include top-hitter Sam Thawley (.324), Jason Hanson (.295), Anthony Martinez (.280), Caleb Sumsion (.269) and Kody Condle (.260).
In conference, Hanson leads the team at .321 based on 20 at-bats. Thawley is five points behind at .316 through 19 at-bats.
Yuba’s top power hitters are Michael Benevides and Hanson, who together have seven extra-base hits. Benevides has six doubles and a home run, while Hanson dropped four doubles, two home runs and a triple.
On the mound, Yuba’s pitching staff has a team ERA of 7.33 at home, 7.71 on the road and 6.68 in the BVC. In March, the team ERA has lowered to 5.16 in 89 innings, while its total strikeouts have increased by 10 to 94 in March.