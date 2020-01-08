The Yuba College men’s basketball team continued its dominance on Wednesday night, defeating the College of Alameda, 85-70.
The 3-point shot was plentiful in front of an excited home crowd as the 49ers knocked down 10 from behind the arc in the first half.
Alameda wouldn’t go away early though.
“That’s a good team (Alameda) over there, they have a lot of guys who can play hard and I think ultimately the difference tonight was how well we shot the ball,” 49ers head coach Doug Cornelius said. “We were hitting a lot of our shots in the first half so I think that kind of threw off their game plan,” he added.
With 6:19 left to play in regulation, Yuba’s Trey Pugh and Jacob Henry forced a turnover at half court that made the crowd start to buzz. On the ensuing possession, Ty Burrell hit a mid-range jumper to put the home team up 82-59. From there the 49ers cruised to their seventh straight win.
“We’ve had a lot of guys step up for us lately and it’s really nice to see us rally around each other,” Cornelius said. “We’re getting to the tough stretch with conference play so it tells us what we’re made of.”
In the opening moments of Wednesday’s game, it appeared both teams were neck and neck. With just under 11 minutes to go in the first half, the 49ers held just a 22-21 lead.
This was much in part due to Alameda’s Terrell Brown, who at one point was a perfect 3-for-3 from the field.
A spark would be needed to weather the storm that Brown and company had created. Enter Yuba’s Jacob Matta.
“I know that if I can bring some high energy it helps my teammates pick things up and get back into a rhythm,” Matta said.
The sophomore from Rocklin came off the bench and hit three 3-pointers, to help extend the 49ers lead to 43-30 with 3:30 left in the first half.
“He played phenomenally, him coming off the bench has been absolutely huge for us lately. It gives us a boost that normally we wouldn’t even think about having,” Cornelius said.
With less than two minutes left in the first half, Chris Aibuedefe finished on an impressive and-1 play to further the 49ers lead.
Heading into halftime, Yuba led Alameda, 49-35.
The second half proved to be more of the same for the 49ers. With impressive passing and quick feet by the 49ers, Alameda’s coaching staff looked displeased during numerous timeouts.
With 7:35 left in the game, Pugh was able to dribble through two defenders and make a crossover move at the rim to draw a foul and the basket.
Wednesday night was some of the 49ers’ best shooting. The home crowd at Yuba College gym got to celebrate a total of 16 made 3-pointers.
Burrell led all 49ers with 14 points. Other notable performances included Jacob Henry with 13 points and Patrick Lambey with 12 points.
Yuba (14-3, 5-0) will travel to play Mendocino (13-3, 4-0) on Friday for a battle of first place in conference.