Prep girls basketball
Marysville 62, Gridley 19
The Indians moved into the winner’s bracket semifinals Tuesday with a commanding win over Gridley to begin the Las Plumas Tournament.
Sophomore Krystal Briggs led the way with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting as Marysville improved to 11-2 on the year. Junior Janelle Smith added 10 on 5-for-9 from the floor. Gridley fell to 2-11.
The tournament runs through today (Thursday).
Capital Christian 52, Yuba City 38
The Honkers lost their third game of the season to begin the Lincoln Invitational.
CC (8-6) used a 33-13 second-half spurt to overcome a six-point halftime deficit and overtake YC (9-3).
Both teams continue in Lincoln today.
Prep boys basketball
Vista del Lago 62, River Valley 49
The Falcons were beaten again at the Roseville Tournament falling by double-digits to Vista del Lago on Tuesday.
Jacob Branam led the way for RV (6-8) with 10 points. Sukhi Judge added eight in the loss.
RV trailed at halftime 26-18.
Lindhurst 58, East Nicolaus 43
Jaz Singh had 20 points, Davide Miccucci followed with 15 points to help Lindhurst take down East Nicolaus at its own tournament Tuesday.
With the win, the Blazers improved to 4-5 while East Nic fell to 0-5 on the year.
Inaugural Coach Corn Classic
The inaugural Coach Corn Classic continues today (Thursday) at Yuba College in honor of 49ers head men’s basketball coach Doug Cornelius reaching the 450-win mark in 20 years at Yuba College, according to a school release.
The schedule for today, according to the release, begins with an 11 a.m. game pitting Beale Air Force against Lifetime National. The prep games follow after that, beginning with the seventh place game at 12:30 p.m., the consolation final at 2 p.m.; the dunk/3-point shootout at 3:30 p.m., the third place game at 6 p.m. and the championship set for 7:30 p.m.
The high school teams involved in the tournament include Woodcreek, Lodi, Florin, West Park, Oakmont, Elk Grove, El Camino and Franklin (Elk Grove).
Tickets can be purchased for $8 for adults and $5 for students, children (10 and over) and senior citizens.
Prep wrestling
Orland competes at Lou Bronzan Invite
The Trojans boys team won at 160 pounds, led by Brayden Schumann’s 4-0 finish, en route to a sixth-place overall finish out of 61 teams.
Other notable finishes were heavyweight Alexander Fonseca, who finished 3-1 to place second, and 126-pounder Johnny Garcia, who went 5-1 over two days to finish third in his weight class.
The Orland girls team was led by unbeaten 143-pound champion Megan Stottsberry.
The Trojans placed ninth out of 57 teams competing at the Brittney David Invitational.
College basketball
Yuba 87, Alameda 61
The 49ers got off on the right track in Bay Valley Conference action Tuesday night with a win at College of Alameda.
Sophomore Jordan Bryant poured in a team-high 24 points, while Alan Spoonhunter added a near triple-double of 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists against Alameda (1-11, 0-1 BVC).
Yuba (7-6, 1-0) is back Jan. 4 as a part of a conference doubleheader with the women’s team at Mendocino. The women tipoff the action at 5:30 p.m.
UC Davis women in COVID protocol
The UC Davis women’s basketball team’s home game against Big West Conference rival Hawai’i scheduled for Jan. 1 at the University Credit Union Center has been canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Aggies’ program, according to a news release on Tuesday.
The game will not be rescheduled and will be declared a “no contest,” the release stated.
UC Davis is next scheduled to take the court on the road at UC Irvine on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m., followed by a road tilt at UC San Diego on Jan. 8 at 4 p.m.
For questions about tickets, contact the UC Davis ticket office at aggietickets@ucdavis.edu.