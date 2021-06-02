Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep baseball
Colusa 13, Live Oak 1 (5)
Courtesy of another double-digit run-rule performance, the Colusa High baseball team completed its masterpiece of a season, 13-1 over Live Oak on senior day Wednesday in Colusa.
The RedHawks wrapped up a perfect league season and 27-1 overall mark this year. Due to COVID-19 regulations, a postseason in most of Northern California was taken off the table this year.
Blake Kalfsbeek wrapped up his prep career with a three-hit performance, scoring twice. Daniel O”Sullivan, Emanuel Frias and Drew Bradbury each notched two hits, with O’Sullivan recording a team-high five runs batted in.
Colusa used a four-pitch arsenal, with Bradbury going two and Mason Saso, Kalfsbeek and O’Sullivan each going one. Together they allowed one Live Oak hit and one unearned run.
Head coach Eric Lay said if you go by the numbers, this year’s Colusa was the best high school baseball team in his career.
In 2011, Lay coached Maxwell to a 30-0 season.
In a playoff, Lay would like the RedHawks’ chances.
“We have three of the best pitchers in the section,” he said. “We’re tough up and down the lineup. I don’t see anyone beating us (in playoffs).”
Lay said he told the team post-game that this was the most fun he had on a field.
The Lions finished the season at 0-12.
Prep softball
East Nicolaus 10, Paradise 0 (6)
Meika Lauppe began the day striking out eight of the first nine batters she faced en route to a complete-game two-hitter to wrap up the Sacramento Valley League championship outright over runner-up Paradise Wednesday night at the Bobcats’ newly-constructed facility.
Lauppe struck out 10 Bobcats. At the plate Remmington Hewitt hit a three-run bomb over the fence for the team’s big hit.
East Nicolaus finished the season 23-2, league champions and gained much needed development during a season filled with a lot of certainty.
“We (played) what we’re allowed to play and what we had control over,” Head coach Neil Stinson said. “A lot of growth with this team.”
East Nicolaus, Stinson said, is graduating one starter.
“We’re loaded with sophomores,” he said.
If there was a Division V Northern Section postseason, Stinson said the Spartans would be a favorite.
“I certainly like our chances,” he said.
Late Tuesday
Marysville 2, Forest Lake Christian 0
Marysville swept Forest Lake Christian of Auburn to wrap up its season winners of 13 straight games.
Marysville (22-4) toppled Forest Lake Christian, 11-4 in the opener and 10-4 in the second game.
In the first game, Jeremiah Henderson pitched three innings as the pitcher of record. He struck out two and gave up three earned runs.
Cole Tyler closed the door, firing the final four innings.
At the plate, Tyler was 2-4 with a double and two runs batted in. Jack Howsley and Devon Conway each collected two hits.
Matthew Haggard pitched the second game, striking out six through four innings.
Jaxon Finley preserved the win with scoreless relief.
On offense Cooper Williams was 2-3 with a double and three RBI. Henderson finished with two hits, including a triple and RBI.
Wyatt Sharp scored a run and had two hits for Marysville.
Marysville coach Bill Rollins said the team accomplished each of its goals through the COVID-19 modified season.
“We won every league series,” he said. “It is unfortunate that there are no playoffs this year because this is one of the better teams in school history and I believe we would have made a great run. We have a solid group of returning varsity players and a good group coming up from (junior varsity) so we are excited for the future.”
Prep softball
Thanks to a combined seven-inning no-hitter from Meika Lauppe and Dannis Farris, East Nicolaus blanked Paradise at home, 8-0 to clinch at least a share of the Sacramento Valley League championship Tuesday.
Lauppe pitched five innings of perfect softball, head coach Neil Stinson said.
“She had a great game,” he said. “She was on top of her pitching today.”
Farris relieved Lauppe in the sixth and allowed just one baserunner to reach – on an error – to close out the no-hitter.
At the plate, Jerzie Brown went 3-3 with a double and triple, while Brynn Lauppe delivered a three-run double to break it open for the Spartans (22-2).
Remmington Hewitt chipped in two hits in the win.
Pro baseball
River Cats 5, Las Vegas 4
In just his third game for his hometown Sacramento River Cats, center fielder Braden Bishop was the hero, winning the game with one swing of the bat.
With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, the Woodland native launched his first home run of the season, off Las Vegas reliever Matt Milburn for the walk-off win.
Bishop not only ended the game, he also got the scoring started way back in the first inning. In his first game as the leadoff hitter for Sacramento, he singled and then scored two batters later on first baseman Jason Krizan’s RBI single. Bishop finished the day 2-5 for his second straight multi-hit game.
Following the off day, Sacramento left-hander Anthony Banda (2-0, 4.91 ERA) takes on his former team, the Aces, in Reno on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.