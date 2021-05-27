Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Prep baseball
Colusa 10, Orland 0 (6)
The Colusa High baseball team got 5 2/3 innings from Ethan Lay and a quick one-out putaway from freshman Luke Kalfsbeek as the Redhawks improved to 25-1 on the year with a 10-0 shutout at Orland.
Colusa begins its final series Tuesday, June 1 at Live Oak, followed by senior day Wednesday against the Lions. Both games begin at 4 p.m.
At the plate in Orland, Lay went 3-3 and drove in a run, Drew Bradbury added a double. Daniel O’Sullivan, Edgar Garcia, Justin Lee, Luke Kalfsbeek, Blake Kalfsbeek each drove in runs.
Little League
Editor’s Note: Summer means Little League, and it’s back this year in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region. We’re asking each of our district administrators to send all-star baseball and softball final rosters, including the name of the manager, to Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
YSYSL hosts online registration
Yuba Sutter Youth Soccer League is hosting online only registration for children 4-14 years old in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa Counties. YSYSL registration is happening online now through June 30.
Player registration: https://bit.ly/34qnqWU.
Coaches registration: https://bit.ly/3bZB1bZ
Please reach out to our registrar with any registration questions at ysyslregistrar@gmail.com.
Late Wednesday
Boys basketball
Sutter ended its season with its highest offensive output in the last two decades, according to head coach Michael Brantingham, defeating Orland on the road, 92-58.
Sophomore Amrin Mann dropped in 19, while Caden Simmons added 19 points for the Huskies (3-2).
Aryan Sharma chipped in 18, while Gaven Gardener and Kyle Watson provided 11 for Sutter.
In its final home game, Sutter toppled Anderson, 59-52 behind Mann’s 27 points. He converted six 3-pointers.
Watson provided a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Brantingham said despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, a small sample size of a season was still worth it.
“This team would have competed for the league championship – a super skilled team,” he said. “It was well worth it to see them develop … We grew as a team.”
Pro baseball
River Cats return to full capacity June 17
With plans in place to re-open California’s economy on June 15, the Sacramento River Cats will remove social distancing and capacity restrictions at Sutter Health Park beginning with the June 17 game against the Salt Lake Bees.
New guidelines from the California Department of Public Health released on May 21 will allow for businesses to return to normal operations. Additionally, fully-vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear face coverings at the ballpark.
With the return to full capacity, tickets for all remaining games at Sutter Health Park will go on sale to the general public on June 4. Members subscribed to the River Cats Homestand Highlights emails will receive an exclusive presale on June 3. Significant upcoming games include the replica 2019 Championship Ring giveaway on Friday, June 18, Fathers’ Day on Sunday, June 20, and the Independence Celebration Fireworks Extravaganza to be held on Saturday, June 26.
The state of California strongly recommends that attendees of an outdoor event with more than 10,000 people be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.