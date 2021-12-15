Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Prep boys basketball
Lincoln 59, Marysville 45
Lincoln avenged an earlier defeat to Marysville with a big second quarter Tuesday that turned into a double-digit win over the Indians.
Marysville fell to 10-2 on the year and will open the Chico Panther Classic today (Thursday) against Pleasant Grove (7-2) beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Marysville and Lincoln were even after eight minutes, before Lincoln opened it up in the second quarter with a 24-point burst to push ahead at halftime, 31-18.
For Marysville, Charles Ford dropped in 13 in defeat. Joshua Brown added 12.
Wood 65, River Valley 23
The Falcons’ encore to their Mel Good tournament title over the weekend was a forgettable one, falling to Will C. Wood out of Vacaville, 65-23, Tuesday at home.
Patrick Laberdie led RV (6-4) with eight in the loss. Jacob Branham chipped in five points for the Falcons, who trailed Wood, 31-12, at halftime.
RV hosts Oak Ridge of El Dorado Hills Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
Sutter 51, Wheatland 50
The Huskies opened up their Butte View League schedule with a one-point win over Wheatland Tuesday.
Amrin Mann scored 25 to lead Sutter (4-4, 1-0 BVL). Sophomore Naseem Bhatti chipped in 16.
Wheatland (4-5, 1-1) opens a tournament against Highlands at 4:30 p.m. today.
Prep girls basketball
Yuba City 64, Woodland 22
Yuba City’s Karine Dhaliwal and Pranida Puntaku combined for eight 3-pointers Tuesday as the Honkers dispatched Woodland at home to get to 8-2 on the season.
YC head coach Dan Hicks was pleased with the team’s ability to share the ball.
“In a game where we had 11 assists and 10 turnovers everyone had a chance to contribute,” Hicks said.
Dhaliwal had 26, while Puntaku added nine.
YC hosts Center at 7 p.m. today (Thursday).
Prep girls soccer
Sutter 9, Wheatland 2
Sutter Union’s Reese Stevenson and Brianna Lopez each netted a hat trick to lead the Huskies past Wheatland Tuesday.
Kylie Lemaster, Dara Schmidt and Nyla Stevenson also scored for undefeated Sutter (7-0, 1-0 BVL)
Soccer signing today
Arinola Alalade, a Yuba City High senior, will sign her national letter of intent to San Diego Christian College at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday) in the school’s south gym.
YC Athletic Director Joel Seaman said the signing is open to friends and family.
SDCC is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) member school
This year, Alalade has three goals in seven games for YC girls soccer.