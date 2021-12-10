Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep boys basketball
Marysville 88, Golden Sierra 52
The Indians went to 9-0 this season following another double-digit win.
Of its nine wins, Marysville has tallied eight by 10 points or more.
On Thursday during day one of Marysville’s Les Schwab Tournament, the Indians took down previously undefeated Golden Sierra.
Landin Parks had 21 points, Kris Bridgers followed with 11 and Jaxon Finley chipped in 14 points. Joshua Brown dropped in 10 for Marysville, which wraps up the tournament today.
Sutter 44, Casa Roble 41
Sutter advanced into the fifth-place game at Live Oak’s Ron Pritchard tournament.
Trevor Eck posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Amrin Mann and Naseem Bhatti each chipped in 13 for Sutter (2-4).
Sutter opens Butte View League action Tuesday at home against Wheatland.
Hamilton 58, Lindhurst 50
Angel Ortiz and Jaz Singh each dropped in 16 for the Blazers in the loss Thursday during the semifinals of the Pritchard Tournament.
Lindhurst fell to 2-3.
Oroville 50, Live Oak 36
The Lions fell to 1-6 on the year with a double-digit loss Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Pritchard Tournament in Live Oak.
Prep girls basketball
Yuba City 47, Vacaville 38
Karine Dhaliwal led the Honkers with 23, while Emma Geitner had eight points and 11 rebounds to help YC drop Vacaville Thursday.
Timira Blackwell provided 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists.
YC improved to 6-1.
Marysville 41, Gridley 15
Karisma Briggs provided 13 points and 10 rebounds, Janelle Smith added seven points and nine rebounds to help Marysville take down Gridley at the Duard Millet Tournament Thursday in Oroville.
Marysville (7-1) wraps up the tournament today at 3 p.m. against Modoc in Oroville.
Prep girls soccer
Gridley 3, Pierce 0
Gridley’s Maria Espinoza, Rafaela Anguiano and Natalie Estrada each scored to help the Bulldogs post the shutout.
Gridley coach Mark Canfield said Danika Montero played well in goal for the Bulldogs.
Gridley (2-1-1, 0-1 BVL) is at Live Oak Tuesday beginning at 3:15 p.m.