Prep baseball
Marysville 8, Bear River 4
The Marysville High baseball team wrapped up its league season Friday with an 8-4 win at Bear River, marking the team’s 11 straight victory.
Marysville also won its 20th game and each league series it was allowed to play, according to guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 modified season.
However, head coach Bill Rollins said the Pioneer Valley League is not officially observing a league champion this season.
The Indians (20-4) wrap up 2021 with a senior-day doubleheader starting Tuesday, June 1 against Forest Lake Christian (2-8) of Auburn. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m.
At the plate Friday, Jaxon Finley led the way with three hits in four at-bats and had four runs batted in.
Jesse Reyes added a double, while Jack Howsley scored three runs for Marysville.
Howsley was the game’s winning pitcher, firing five innings of four-hit ball with three strikeouts.
Local motocross rider takes home multiple honors
Ryder Waterbury, 15, of East Nicolaus, won multiple awards during last weekend’s action-packed event.
Last Saturday, Waterbury placed first in school boy and second in 250 intermediate at the Riverfront REP racing Saturday night summer series.
The next day, he raced MMX and took home a first in 2 stroke open and the school boy division.
Pro baseball
Sacramento River Cats right-hander Shun Yamaguchi was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week for May 17-23. Additionally, outfielder Bryce Johnson earned Player of the Week honors for May 4-9.
Yamaguchi, the 33-year-old from Nakatsu, Japan, had his best River Cats outing, striking out a career-high nine and forcing eight ground outs in 6 1/3innings. Aside from keeping Reno Aces hitters off balance with his forkball, he also notched his first MiLB hit on a single up the middle. The award is Yamaguchi’s first of his career.
Johnson’s hot start to the 2021 season continued well after securing the opening-week honors. He recorded a hit in each of his first five games, totaling 13 hits with seven going for extra bases. And though the avid base-stealer failed to record a stolen base during that streak, he’s nabbed seven bags since and is tied for second in all of Triple-A.
The River Cats welcome the affiliate rival Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A’s) to Sutter Health Park for a six-game series to close out the first homestand of the year. Single-game tickets are on sale now at rivercats.com or by calling 916-371-4877.
Late Thursday
Girls basketball
Wheatland 60, Winters 17
Lux Peterson scored 19 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, while Alexis Durham added 17 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Daysha Trujillo chipped in nine for Wheatland (5-3) in its season finale.
Lower level scores
The Sutter junior varsity softball team finished 19-1 on the year following its win over Oroville.
Pitcher Katie McCaw totaled 190 strikeouts. Offensively, the team hit .365. Karissa Williams compiled a team-high .513 average, followed by Makala Schamanski (.479), Natalee Gardner (.444), Grace Diaz (.443).
Sutter’s freshman team went 17-0 during the modified season. Kaytee Dahlstrom led the team with a record of 11-0 and struckout 95 batters on the year. The team ended the season with an overall batting average of .430. At the plate, Alexa Carino led the team with a .595 batting average. Other key offensive contributors were Dahlstrom (.519), Megan O’Neal (.500), Nia Garcia (.500) and Rylee Gillespie (.462).