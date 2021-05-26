Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep baseball
Sutter 17, Winters 14
The Huskies rallied for eight runs in the top of the seventh to overtake Winters on the road and close out their season Wednesday.
Ryan Davis came up twice in the seventh and connected on a couple base hits to help guide the rally. The second one was a two-run double to give Sutter (18-8) the lead. The Huskies added some insurance when Alex McDermott came up with a run-scoring single to close out the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, Logan Yacavace pitched a scoreless inning – the first for either team – to notch his first varsity win in his initial appearance.
Yacavace fired 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Yacavace, Justin Matsui, Landon Cooper and Joey Diaz each had scoring hits during the wild top of the seventh.
Sutter coach Stewart Peterson said everyone in the lineup recorded a hit.
“We had a strong group that are going to be missed,” Peterson said. “They meant a lot (to our program) with all the ups and down ... They got through it like true professionals.”
Sutter won an outright league championship this year.
Marysville 12, Bear River 2 (5)
Matthew Haggard was the winning pitcher going 5 innings, while surrendering 4 hits.
At the plate, Cooper Williams was 2-2 with a three-run home run and 3 runs scored. Jaxon Finley was 2- 4 with 2 RBI.
Devon Conway added a couple RBI in the home win. The Indians, winners of 10 straight, improved to 19-4 on the season. Marysville finishes up with Bear River Friday on the road. First pitch is 4 p.m.
College baseball
Yuba College had its final two games canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol, according to a post via the 49ers Twitter page Wednesday.
The tweet on to say: “That is a wrap on the 2021 season for your 49ers. We want to thank you all for supporting, but most importantly thank our players for the impact they’ve made on our program.”