Yuba College football dropped its third straight game over the weekend, falling to Merced College, 42-10, Saturday afternoon in Linda.
Merced scored 20 in the second quarter to blow it open and get to 3-2 on the year. Yuba College fell to 0-3.
Yuba was able to score one touchdown when Saveon Edwards ran one in from six yards out, capping a four-play, 41-yard drive in 1 minute, 44 seconds of the third quarter. The deficit at that point was trimmed to 26-10. Edwards rushed it 21 times for 79 yards and a score. Through the air, quarterback Nick Minton completed half his 12 pass attempts for 56 yards but through two interceptions.
Minton and Isaiah Valdez’s favorite target was Alonzon Logwood, who hauled in six passes for 53 yards in defeat.
The 49ers are scheduled to take on winless Gavilan on the road at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Gilroy.
Iowa Wesleyan 69, Crown College 28
Iowa Wesleyan, a team with Yuba City High products on its roster, earned its first win of the season last weekend over Crown College.
Dmitri Rodriguez, formerly of Yuba City and Yuba College, made seven catches for 105 yards last week.
Former Honker and Sacramento City College product Major Niccum collected six tackles and had an interception, helping Iowa Wesleyan (1-5) earn its first win.
Justin Barnes, the third member of the Yuba-Sutter trio with the Tigers, has reportedly started every game at center this season.
Iowa Wesleyan is at Dickinson State on Oct. 16.