Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Colusa at Williams
The RedHawks went to 4-0 with a 21-12 win over the Yellowjackets in a battle for Colusa County Friday.
Colusa led by just two in the fourth, but was driving and received a crucial first-down conversion when sophomore Peyton Hunprey hauled a reception on third-and-long. The team went on to score and put it away when quarterback Emanuel Frias rushed in for his third touchdown, putting Colusa up nine in the fourth.
Frias rushed for 171 yards and scored three times on designed calls, head coach Mikey Badaluco said.
Defensively, Juan Arreguin had 14 tackles from his middle linebacker spot.
Colusa stays in the area when it hosts Pierce next week to kick off league.
Gridley vs. Corning
Gridley came off health and safety protocol and routed Corning, 35-12.
Quarterback Shay Carr rushed for 152 yards and completed 13-of-14 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for one – a 65-yard sprint to the end zone.
Michael Ryan rushed it nine times for 64 yards and scored four times – two through the air and a couple on the ground for Gridley (1-1).
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Marysville next week at the Boneyard.
East Nicolaus vs. St. Bernard’s
In a rematch of the the 6-AA NorCal regional bowl game, St. Bernard’s (Eureka) again got the best of East Nicolaus, 31-6 Friday night at Wahl Field.
The Spartans fell to 0-2 on the year and will travel to Live Oak next week.
Freshman football
Sutter 28 Foothill 0
Killian Brucie rushed for 100 yards and scored three touchdowns, while Sammy Sharma hauled in a 47-yard TD pass from Trevor Watson to help Sutter stay unbeaten on the year.
Drew Williams and Corey Underwood each recorded interceptions on defense.
Sutter (3-0) is scheduled to host West Valley next week.