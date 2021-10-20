It was a tough senior-night matchup for the River Valley High girls volleyball team against the No. 23-ranked team in the North Region Wednesday night in Yuba City.
The Falcons were beaten by Woodcreek in straight sets (25-14, 25-16, 25-11), falling to 3-20 on the year and 2-9 in the Capital Valley Conference.
Individually, senior Abigail Shackelford had six kills and seven digs, while junior Tara Benkowski provided 10 digs in defeat.
With the win, Woodcreek went to 25-4.
RV ends the regular season at Antelope today (Thursday).
RV currently sits in sixth place in the CVC – one spot behind the Yuba City Honkers (5-9, 3-7 CVC), which played at Inderkum and went past publication of the Appeal.
Center 3, Marysville 2
The Indians couldn’t capture that pivotal third-set win Wednesday on the road, eventually falling to Center in their Pioneer Valley League finale in five sets (13-25, 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 8-15).
The loss dropped Marysville to 6-17 overall and 4-6 in league. Coming into Wednesday’s games, Marysville was tied for third in the PVL with Lindhurst. The Blazers (7-11, 4-6) were swept by Bear River in straight sets to close out the regular season.
According to its bylaws, the Sac-Joaquin Section takes four teams from the PVL into the postseason, which begins with play-in matches on Monday.
However, Marysville head coach Annie Wooten said the section will review each of the division’s leagues on Friday and make changes as necessary.
As it stands now, the PVL’s playoff contenders are Bear River and Colfax at one-two, followed by a three-way tie between Marysville, Lindhurst and Center all at 4-6.
According to the section bylaws, teams with an enrollment of 600 or larger – which include Yuba City, River Valley, Marysville and Lindhurst – that qualify for playoffs will be divided into four similar-sized brackets on Friday, Oct. 22.
If the playoff qualifiers are not equally divisible by four, playoff expansion begins with division I, followed by II and III, according to the section.
The CVC, according to the bylaws, gets three into the playoffs. The total number of qualifiers among the six divisions in the section is 91.
Sac-Joaquin playoffs brackets in each division should be available to the public on Friday.
College volleyball
Yuba College 3, Napa Valley 0
The 49ers swept Napa at home in straight sets (25-14, 25-20, 25-16) Wednesday night.
Yuba improved to 7-4 overall and 5-1 in the Bay Valley.
Yuba’s Sarah Hankins finished with a triple-double of 18 kills, 18 assists, 10 digs.
Abby Snow added 9 kills
“This was a very good team win,” Yuba head coach Julia Coats said. “The setters did a good job of feeding our hitters good sets, which allowed everyone to do their part in helping to provide a varied offensive attack. Our defense once again did a great job of picking up a lot of balls … Not much dropped tonight.”
Yuba plays a doubleheader at Contra Costa on Friday.