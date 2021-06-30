Yuba College continued its 7-on-7 conditioning programs for area high school football programs on Wednesday at its football facility.
The goal according to Yuba College head football coach Mick Pettengill is for area athletes to work on certain skill sets during summer conditioning.
7-on-7 work was canceled a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pettengill is still accepting additional teams for the next three weeks.
On Wednesday, eight area programs competed in a two-hand touch 20-minute exhibition that consisted of passing plays only.
The programs included River Valley, Sutter, Marysville, Wheatland, East Nicolaus, Nevada Union, Yuba City and Pierce.
Pettengill said there are no mandatory COVID-19 safety protocol requirements.