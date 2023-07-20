The prep sports 2023 fall calendar has arrived with football practice in the Sac-Joaquin Section set to begin Monday and volleyball a week later on July 31.
In the Northern Section, football practice begins July 31, while volleyball’s first matches scheduled to commence Aug. 7, according to the NSCIF volleyball season of sport calendar.
The Appeal is compiling volleyball and football schedules, as well as varsity rosters right now for 2023. All information can be sent to Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Sutter Union High volleyball had a breakout season in 2022 with an undefeated Pioneer Valley League championship and 28-6-1 overall mark.
One of the stars from a year ago, Torrence Harter, enters her junior year. As a sophomore, Harter was third in the PVL with 177 kills, converting over 40 percent of her swings.
In Marysville, the Indians return junior middle hitter Lola Howsley, who dominated the net with 89 blocks and 1.3 per set – numbers good enough for ninth in the SJS in 2022.
Howsley and Marysville were 8-15 last year and fifth in the PVL.
Northern Section standouts
East Nicolaus has been the area’s darling the past two years coming off back-to-back Division V championships.
The leader of those squads was Jadyn Hoffman, who enters her junior year at East Nicolaus. Hoffman was 11th in the state with nearly 500 kills and over a 45 percent attack rate last year. In addition, the outside hitter finished No. 1 in the section in attack percentage, top-10 in aces and digs and top-15 in blocks.
Her batterymate, Addy Tagala, will be entering her junior season this fall at East Nicolaus (23-5). Tagala was fifth last year in the section as a whole – and No. 1 in D-V – with 737 assists. In addition, Tagala was top-15 in digs and top-10 in aces.
Tiare Faupula, an incoming senior, finished with the seventh-best attack percentage in the section last year and was No. 6 in kills in Division V.
In Colusa, Addison Lay comes in as one of the leaders for the RedHawks as a junior in 2023. Lay was ninth in NSCIF D-IV in attack percentage, to go along with a sixth place ranking in assists and blocks
Elouiza Marie-Faris, a senior, finished fifth in NSCIF D-IV in kills and fourth in digs for the 25-11 RedHawks.
Colusa was a third-place finisher in the Sacramento Valley League. East Nicolaus won the SVL last year.
Statistics are provided through MaxPreps.com. Leaders must have played at least eight games in 2022.