An eight-run sixth inning ended the run for the Yuba-Sutter Stripers Post 705 American Legion baseball team, as Dave Rodriguez’s team suffered its second and final loss of the Western Regional 8 Tournament, 13-5 to Las Vegas.
Yuba-Sutter Stripers Post 705 ended the year at 32-10.
Yuba City High product Brent Gallegos had three hits against Las Vegas (33-6), while Luke Allen drove in three on a pair of hits.
Yuba-Sutter Stripers Post 705 entered Friday’s elimination game at 1-1 after splitting the first two days out in Fairfield. The California state champions took down New Mexico, 13-2 on opening day Wednesday, but fell to League City, Texas, 11-6 Thursday.
Rodriguez was proud of his team for battling in a national-level tournament, stating late opening night after its win over New Mexico that it’s a “good way to open the western regionals.”
Jack Peterson had four hits, Matt Hernandez finished with three, while Kyle Schwab got the win on the mound for Yuba-Sutter Stripers Post 705 against New Mexico.
“We had a great memorable run this summer … Won our first state championship and got a taste of the Western Regionals,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “I tip my cap to the players for their grit all season and to the families for their tremendous support. We have most of our players coming back next year so we need to get better between now and then.”
The winner of Region 8 moves onto Shelby, North Carolina for the American Legion World Series beginning Aug. 10.
According to a news release, the Region 8 winner will be sent to North Carolina where last year over 100, 000 fans showed up in person to witness the event. In addition, ESPN will provide live coverage of the multi-day showcase, the release stated.