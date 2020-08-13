With the goal of discovering, supporting and nurturing musical talent of the young students in the tri-county area, Yuba Sutter Arts & Cultured hosted the virtual 2020 Tri-Counties Music Competition on Saturday. 

Sponsored by the Kiwanis of Yuba City Noon Club and other local donors, this year’s concert, originally scheduled for March 21, was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event’s planning team, made up of Helen Graham, Gay Galvin, Tami Henry and Maree Gauper, began brainstorming about the possibility of doing an online event and the virtual format was created. 

According to Gauper, applicants were invited to post videos of their performances to a private Facebook group created specifically for the contest.

“Judges then watched remotely and wrote individual comment sheets – to be distributed later to the contestants,” said Gauper. “Judges also determined the winners and then informed the planning team.”

Winners of the virtual 2020 Tri-Counties Music Competition include: 

Piano: First through fifth grade: 

First Place — Malachi Ralston

Piano: Sixth through eighth grade: 

First Place – Emma Thoo 

Second Place – Joscelin Robles 

Third Place – Shaylee Zaniroli 

Piano: Ninth through twelfth grade: 

First Place – Ben Apsley

Second Place – Elijah Caskey

Third Place – Seraphin Lane 

Honorable Mention —  Amira Ralston

Instrumental: First through fifth grade: 

First Place – Tristan Alcisto

Honorable Mention — Brayden Lybarge

Honorable Mention — Rhiannon Thomas

Instrumental: Sixth through eighth grade: 

First Place – Sally Leonard

Second Place – Lauren Robles

Honorable Mention — John Blair

Instrumental: Ninth through twelfth grade: 

First Place – Ava Jaeger 

Second Place – Savannah Henry

Honorable Mention — Andrew Blair

Voice: Ninth through twelfth grade: 

1st Place – Amira Ralston

 

Tags

Recommended for you